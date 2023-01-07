Ovidio Guzmán López, alias “El Ratón”, requires a special diet and medication for the anxiety and depression he suffers from.

At just 32 years old, the leader of “Los Chapitos” of the Sinaloa Cartel underwent stomach surgery, for which he needs special care, his lawyer Alberto Díaz Mendieta said this Friday.

Leaving the informational hearing at the Altiplano Federal Criminal Justice Center, the litigant pointed out that his client needs a special diet, medication and that doctors attend himfor which reason he asked the Control judge, Gregorio Salazar Hernández, to allow them to be supplied.

“It requires a special diet and medication. Take a special diet and special medicine, ”he said.

However, the judge affirmed that the necessary studies will be carried out on the drug lord to determine if he will be granted the drugs that the defense requests.

In an interview, the defender pointed out that Guzmán López is fine and that the United States government has 60 days to formally request the extradition, so once it does, they will design the legal strategy to combat the process.

Regarding the accusations made by the Attorney General’s Office at the hearing, consisting of several intercepted text messages, Díaz Mendieta pointed out that the facts and charges cannot be judged until the United States government submits the formal request.

“The facts that they now inform those who may bring later do not necessarily coincide. You cannot yet talk about a defense and nothing until the government that requires the formal petition presents itself, ”he commented.

The process against Ovidio Guzmán

After his capture, the man also known as “El Ratón” was transferred to the Federal Center for Social Readaptation (Cefereso) number 1 of the Altiplano -also known as the Almoloya prison-, located in the State of Mexico, where his father was also held. , who escaped from there in 2015.

After the hearing this Friday, federal judge Gregorio Salazar He ordered preventive detention for the alleged drug trafficker and set a period of 60 days for the United States to present the necessary documents for his extradition.

However, hours before, a Mexico City judge granted an injunction to stop his immediate extradition, in addition to granting him another injunction to avoid the drug trafficker’s solitary confinement, which allows him to contact his family and defense attorneys.

During the morning conference, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, confirmed that the United States has requested the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán since 2019, but they estimated that it would take between 4 and 6 weeks to present the evidence to make this extradition effective. application.

Sinaloa is recovering from the chaos caused by the capture of the son of Chapo Guzmán.

Guzmán’s arrest early Thursday led to a day of violence in Sinaloa, especially in Culiacán (state capital), Los Mochis and Mazatlán, which resulted in at least 29 deaths, a dozen soldiers and 19 members of organized crime, the Mexican government reported.

The roadblocks with vehicles set on fire, the armed attacks, the closure of airports and the suspension of business and school activities recalled the “culiacanazo”, the violent events that occurred in Sinaloa in 2019 after the first arrest of the drug trafficker, who was released by order of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to avoid civilian deaths.

However, this Friday, the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha, emphasized in a press conference that The conditions already existed to return to normality in Sinaloa. “There are no active blockades that are under the command of armed people, we still have some roads (affected), because it has been impossible, we do not have, for example, the ability to move a trailer on the highway,” he explained.

THE UNIVERSAL (GDA) AND EFE

