Lawyers for the defense of football players Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev are going to appeal in cassation the repeated decision of the Moscow City Court in the case of hooliganism and beatings, reports TASS…

Mamaev’s lawyer Igor Bushmanov said that the defense was forced to appeal the verdict as illegal and unfounded. According to Kokorin’s defender Tatyana Stukalova, “the point has not been set in this case.”

Recall that in the fall of 2018, Alexander and Kirill Kokorin, Pavel Mamaev and their friend Alexander Protasovitsky became participants in two conflicts in Moscow, as a result of which Vitaly Solovchuk, the driver of Channel One host Olga Ushakova, and Denis Pak, an employee of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, were injured.

The Kokorin brothers were sentenced to 1.5 years in a general regime colony, while Mamaev and Protasovitsky received a year and five months each. Last fall, the Kokorins and Mamaev were released on parole.

Then the cassation court, due to significant violations of criminal and criminal procedure legislation, sent the verdict for a new appeal.

In August, the Moscow City Court commuted Mamaev’s sentence to a year of correctional labor. After considering the complaint against the verdict of the first instance, he was found guilty only of beating, and was acquitted under the article “Hooliganism”. He is now entitled to rehabilitation and compensation in accordance with the law.

The court upheld the verdict to Kokorin.

Earlier, Pavel Mamaev admitted that he had changed a lot during his time in prison. According to him, after his release, he changed for the better in relation to his family.