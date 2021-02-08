Lawyers for Russian footballers Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev filed a cassation appeal against the verdict of the Moscow City Court. Reported by TASS…

“We have filed a cassation appeal, the date of the hearing has not yet been set,” Igor Bushmanov, Mamaev’s defender, shared with the agency.

The lawyer noted that he would insist on the rehabilitation and re-qualification of some of the charges; in cassation, he asked to change the appeal sentence to his client under the articles for deliberate infliction of slight harm to health from hooligan motives, as well as for beatings.

Recall that in the fall of 2018, Alexander and Kirill Kokorin, Pavel Mamaev and their friend Alexander Protasovitsky became participants in two conflicts in the capital. The Presnensky Court of Moscow then sentenced all the defendants in the case to real terms for hooliganism and beating up the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Pak, the general director of NAMI Sergey Gaisin and the driver of the TV presenter Vitaly Solovchuk.

The court sentenced the Kokorins to 1.6 years in a general regime colony, while Mamaev and Protasovitsky received a year and five months. Soon the Kokorins and Mamaev were released on parole. In August last year, the Moscow City Court commuted Mamaev’s sentence to a year of correctional labor, while Kokorin’s sentence was left unchanged.

Pavel Mamaev, 32, previously admitted that he had changed a lot during his time in prison. Meanwhile, the victim in this case, Vitaly Solovchuk, insists on recovering 1 million rubles from his offenders as moral damage.