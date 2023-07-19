The defense of the emeritus king of Spain, Juan Carlos de Borbón, assured on Wednesday, during a court hearing in Londonthat the lawsuit for harassment filed by his ex-lover is not sustained, for lacking evidence and being based on “pure speculation”.

Danish Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn -divorced from a German prince and also known by her maiden name Larsen- He filed a civil lawsuit in London in 2020 that is still in stages prior to the start of a trial.

He denounced threats, intrusions, monitoring, hacking and defamation by the ex-king to recover a “gift” of 65 million euros (73 million dollars). after having broken the extramarital relationship that they had between 2004 and 2009 and that she refused to resume in 2012.

According to Adam Wolanski, Juan Carlos’ lawyer, The 58-year-old businesswoman claims 126 million pounds (165 million dollars, 146 million euros) for psychological damages and business lost as a result of “harassment”.

In the second of four days of previews, Wolanski dismantled one by one the facts denounced by Larsen since October 16, 2014, when he affirms that the prescription period ends.

Larsen details pressure from the ex-king to accompany him to parties and pay with his money to decorate an apartment for him in London, denounces that he defamed her in front of his friends and clients and contacted his secretary and his driver to spy on her.

Corinna Larsen was a lover of the King of Spain Juan Carlos I between 2004 and 2009, and for that she received a gift of 65 million dollars.

It’s all “pure speculation,” Wolanski said. “You have no proof (…) that the defendant tried to cause you mental or emotional distress” and also “physical harm“.

“Everything is very vague,” the lawyer lashed out, assuring that “this is not harassment” but understandable disputes between people who have broken a relationship.

He also insisted that acts that occurred in places like Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Los Angeles, Austria, The Bahamas or Spain cannot be prosecuted under British harassment protection law.

And he assured that to justify acts of harassment that occurred after the abdication of Juan Carlos in June 2014, in favor of his son Felipe VI, Larsen needs to refer to previous acts, which were nevertheless excluded from the case by the British Court of Appeal in December.

This ruled that in his capacity as king he enjoyed judicial “immunity” until then.

This “pulls the carpet under the case” and “the whole structure collapses,” he said.

