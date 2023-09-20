Lawyer cited Adolf Eichmann when defending Camilo Cristófaro; Avante politician said “it’s a black thing” during session in 2022

When defending the São Paulo councilor Camilo Cristófaro (Forward) at the São Paulo City Council, lawyer Ronaldo Alves de Andrade compared it to Adolf Eichmann, Nazi lieutenant colonel responsible for the deportation of Jews to concentration camps. The statement was made on Tuesday (September 19, 2023), in a session that determined the revocation of mandate of the politician after he was accused of breach of parliamentary decorum for a speech considered racist.

The lawyer declared that his client is the target of a trial “unfair”, since, according to him, the parties guided the vote. As a result, Cristófaro was the target of a “pre-trial”, as well as Adolf Eichmann.

“What happened to Adolf Eichmann? He was a lieutenant colonel in the SS [Polícia do Estado da Alemanha nazista]. In the 2nd World War [Mundial], He was in charge of the logistics of sending Jews to concentration camps“, he spoke.

“Very well, the war ended, Adolf Eichmann came to Argentina. And, in Argentina, the Mossad, Israel’s secret police, ordered the kidnapping of this former SS officer, taking him to trial in Israel for war crimes against Jews”, he added. “It is clear that the trial could only be one, the hanging of Adolf Eichmann. There were no impartial judges, none of those judges would rule in favor of Eichmann, simply because he was being judged by non-impartial judges.”, he declared.

At that moment, there was a reaction from those present. When the lawyer returned to his defense, he said: “Adolf Eichmann was not judged, he was pre-judged. And all the demonstrations I’ve seen here so far have been pre-judgmental.”

And he continued: “The judges don’t even know what they are judging, because the documents were not produced, the complaint was not read, the defense was not read, the testimonies were not read, the doctrine on prejudice and structural racism was not read. How can your Excellencies judge? Judging based on what?”

Finally, he said: “You were not given the opportunity to effectively analyze the evidence in the case file. What we saw here were demonstrations against racism, which I support. But what is expected from a judge is impartiality, that he effectively analyzes the attitude being judged”.

By 47 votes in favor and 5 abstentions, the São Paulo councilor Camilo Cristófaro had the mandate revoked on September 19, after he was accused of breach of parliamentary decorum for a speech considered racist. There were also 2 offsides and one absence. The decision was taken in a plenary session at the São Paulo City Council.

The episode involving Cristofaro occurred in May 2022. In audio leaked during a broadcast by the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on transport applications, he was caught saying statements considered racist. At the time, the politician said: “They fixed it and didn’t wash the sidewalk. It’s a black thing, right?”.

Hours after the episode, he apologized and even gave two versions of what happened. First, he released a video in which he appears with Beetles and says that the speech was in reference to black cars. Afterwards, when participating in person at the College of Chamber Leaders, he stated that he was “joking” and referring to a “brother friend”.

He said: “I was going to record a program that wasn’t recorded in my car shed. I was with [Anderson] Chuchu, who is the chief of staff at Sub do Ipiranga, and is black. I mentioned to him that it was there. In fact, on Sunday we did some cleaning there and when I arrived I said: ‘this is a black thing, right?’. I spoke to Chuchu, as a brother, because he is my brother”.

On August 30, the CCJ (Committee on Constitution, Justice and Participatory Legislation) approved the revocation process, approving a request from the City Council’s Internal Affairs Department. Here’s the complete of the process (PDF – 22 MB).

O TJSP (Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo) acquitted Cristófaro on July 13 for the same case.