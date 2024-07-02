Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/01/2024 – 22:01

The former special advisor for international affairs to the Presidency in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Filipe Garcia Martins, lost, in 2021, the passport that would indicate his entry into the United States in December 2022. This alleged entry into North American territory is what supports his arrest authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

According to a police report filed with the Civil Police of the Federal District, the document was lost on the afternoon of February 26, 2021, probably during a trip from the Planalto Palace to Asa Sul. However, the information only reached the authorities a few days later, on March 6 of the same year.

The former aide has been in prison since February 8 of this year, following a ruling by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who considered that there is a risk that the accused will leave the country. He is being investigated in the Tempus Veritatis Operation of the Federal Police (PF) since the testimony of Mauro Cid, who said that Martins had given Bolsonaro a draft of a coup d’état. However, he denies the accusations.

Martins is accused of being part of the hate cabinet and of attempting a coup d’état and abolishing the democratic rule of law. According to the PF, he allegedly participated in a plan to keep Bolsonaro in power after his defeat in the 2022 election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The evidence would be an alleged trip to Florida (USA), in which he would be present on the presidential plane bound for Orlando on November 30, 2022.

The defense presented documents that showed Martins’ presence in Brazil on the date of the trip. Among them are domestic airline tickets from that period, including one from the day after the date investigators say he left for the United States, receipts from the iFood food app and proof of bank transactions.

Last Tuesday, the 25th, the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Flávio Dino rejected a habeas corpus request from the lawyers in the case on the grounds that releasing him would go against the Court’s decision.

According to a PF report, there are two diplomatic passports in the former advisor’s name. However, information about which one is active and which one was used on the trip with Bolsonaro has not been made public.