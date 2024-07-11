Mayor says blocking VAT increase allowed full tax relief for animal proteins to be approved

The President of the Chamber, Federal Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Wednesday (10.Jul.2024) that the inclusion of meat in the total tax exemption by the regulation of the tax reform is “wrong” when considering the impact that the measure has on the standard tax rate.

“The position is wrong on the rate, and it is right with respect to what they [defensores da isenção total] think. So, the ones who are in charge of the discussions in the House, the votes, are the parliamentarians. The agreement was made. It goes to the Senate and we will follow it.”said Lira after being asked whether he was in favor or not of the approved highlight. He spoke to journalists after the PLP (Complementary Bill) vote 68 of 2024.

The deputy from Alagoas stated that one of the mechanisms that facilitated the approval of the zero tax rate for proteins was the limit on the VAT (Value Added Tax) percentage. The “lock” inserted into the text will allow the Executive and Legislative branches to reevaluate the tax reform with necessary adjustments to reduce the tax rate to the ceiling that is yet to be established.

“The inclusion of protein in the basic food basket will have a big impact on the tax rate, which we will see how it behaves and whether we have enough time to measure. But what gave us more comfort was this lock”said Lira.

The addition of meat to the exempt basic food basket was celebrated by congressmen this Wednesday (10th July). The deputies of PL (Liberal Party) and PT (Workers’ Party) are competing for the leading role in the measure.

After the announcement that the government was in favor of a zero tax rate, PT deputies and those from other left-wing parties declared that the zero tax rate for meat was an achievement of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Opposition congressmen, however, gave speeches and said that the tax exemption was an achievement of the PL and that, in fact, the government backed down when they saw that the highlight would pass.

On the subject, Lira stated that the discussion was already expected: “Each side will now have its own narrative. In reality, President Lula supported it. The amendment was made by the opposition. There was an agreement and the text was voted on.”.

The addition of meat was done at the last minute. According to the president of the Upper House, negotiations on the matter took place during discussions in the plenary.

“The plenary – when it is present, pulsating, conversing – generally manages to reach agreements on what unites them”said Lyra.

The Speaker of the House also celebrated the approval of the bill. 257 votes were needed, but in the end, 336 members of Congress were in favor of the text. He compared it to the vote on a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution), which needs 308 votes to pass: “The main text was approved with a quorum of PEC, maintaining hegemony, respecting the independent positions of each party, but the majority of deputies approved it conscientiously”.

The inclusion of meat in the total exemption from new taxes was one of the most controversial points in relation to the discussions on the tax. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, was against the total exemption. The government, however, was in favor.

In the end, the opinion of congressmen linked to the Executive and pressure from the opposition prevailed.

As shown by the Poder360the federal government’s divergent discourse regarding the total exemption of meat created a deadlock in the Chamber. The opposing positions of different wings hindered the negotiations for the vote on the PLP (complementary bill) 68 of 2024.