Defense of Donald Trump already has a date before a judge for the case of classified documents

The Prosecutor’s Office and the defense lawyers of Donald Trump and his assistant Waltine Nauta have an appointment this Tuesday in the courts of Fort Pierce (Florida) to discuss matters related to the case open to both for the classified documents found in the mansion of the former US president.

(Read here: What does Ron DeSantis need to meet expectations and surpass Donald Trump?)Judge Aileen Cannonwhich has its court in Fort Pierce, some 208 kilometers north of Miami, summoned both parties at 2 pm (local time) to discuss how to handle classified information that is part of the process so as not to violate the law.

According to the judge’s order, the presence of the two defendants, who have pleaded not guilty, is not necessary.

Trump is accused of 7 crimes (37 counts) and Nauta of 6 crimes related to the alleged mishandling and concealment of secret official documents, which were found in Mar-a-Lago, the residence of the former president (2017-2021) on the east coast of Florida, during a police search in 2022.



Cannon intends to start the trial of both in mid-August, but the Prosecutor’s Office has asked to delay it to December and the defense has requested that it be postponed without a date until the 2024 elections have passed.in which Trump seeks to be a candidate for the Presidency again.

Police in front of the Mar-a-Lago club, residence of former US President Donald Trump, on April 3, 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Prosecutor’s Office asked the judge to reject the request of Trump’s lawyers, but Cannon has not yet ruled on the requests of both parties, something that could be discussed this Tuesday during the hearing.

Trump alleges that this case for classified documents and others that he has open are part of a “witch hunt” allegedly unleashed against him by President Joe Biden to prevent him from reaching the White House again.

Polls indicate that he is the candidate with the best chance of being chosen for the presidency in the primaries of the Republican Party that will be held in 2024, months before the presidential elections.

