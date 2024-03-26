Lawyer sees “unbelievable legal situation” and states that the PF did not have elements that would justify the arrest of the TCE-RJ counselor

Lawyer Ubiratan Guedes mocked the PF (Federal Police) report that supported the arrest of Domingos Brazão, advisor to the TCE-RJ (Rio de Janeiro State Audit Court) last Sunday (24.mar.2024). According to Guedes, the PF report does not contain elements that justify the counselor's arrest.

Brazão is accused of being one of those responsible for the murder of Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes. Guedes, who advocates for the counselor, denies his involvement in the crime.

The councilor is mentioned in Ronnie Lessa's statement, accused of being responsible for shooting the councilwoman. The former military police officer stated that he had met with Domingos and that, in exchange, he would receive land in Rio de Janeiro.

For Ubiratan Guedes, the arrest of Domingos Brazão produced a “unbelievable legal situation”. He also stated that Lessa's denunciation has no “probative value”.

“There is nothing to indicate that he was hindering the investigations, as was argued to justify the arrest. Therefore, this situation goes against the provisions of the Legal Procedure Code”, he said, in an interview with the portal UOL.

In addition to Domingos Brazão, his brother, federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão (no party-RJ), was also named by Lessa as one of the perpetrators of the crime. The PF also arrested the former head of the Rio Civil Police, Rivaldo Barbosa, accused of delaying the investigations so as not to harm the duo.

Ubiratan highlighted that the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro) had already issued an opinion that cleared Domingos Brazão's name in the crime. He also denied that the advisor had disagreements with the Psol, as the PF points out.

“They were consistent and chose a good week to work out Judas. But they created an unbelievable legal situation”, stated the lawyer.

REMEMBER THE CASE

Marielle and Anderson were killed on the night of March 14, 2018. The councilor had left a meeting at the Casa das Pretas institute, in the center of Rio. The car in which the councilor was traveling was chased by criminals to the Estácio neighborhood, which connects with the north zone.

Investigations and a plea bargain pointed to former military police officer Ronnie Lessa as the author of the shooting. He allegedly fired 13 times towards the vehicle.

Lessa is arrested. He had previously been convicted of smuggling firearms parts and accessories. The author of the plea bargain is also former PM Élcio Queiroz, who drove the Cobalt used in the crime.

Another suspect arrested is former firefighter Maxwell Simões Correia, known as Suel. It would be his responsibility to deliver the Cobalt used by Lessa for dismantling. According to investigations, all are involved with militias.

At the end of February, police arrested Edilson Barbosa dos Santos, known as Orelha. He is the owner of the scrap yard suspected of dismantling and disposing of the vehicle used in the murder.