Cleriston Pereira da Cunha was arrested for participating in the events of January 8th; he died of a “sudden illness”, according to the prison

Cleriston Pereira da Cunha’s defense sent a request to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) for his cell phone, which is with the PF (Federal Police), to be returned.

The lawyers also requested detailed information about Cleriston’s death and security camera footage of the moment the defendant fell ill. The information is from CNN Brazil.

Cleriston died on Monday (November 20, 2023), at the Papuda Penitentiary Complex, in Brasília. According to information from the prison, the defendant had a “sudden illness” while sunbathing. Rescue teams were called and tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

He was arrested for participating in the extremist acts of January 8th. The cell phone is part of the material seized by the PF to investigate the case.

STF minister Alexandre de Moraes sent a request on Friday (24.Nov.2023) for the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) to take a position in relation to the request.

Cleriston was arrested red-handed on January 8 by the Federal Senate Police, inside the National Congress. The complaint offered by the PGR indicates that he vandalized the spaces of the Senate cloakroom and the Green Room of the Chamber of Deputies.

He became a defendant on May 17 after the STF accepted the complaint. He was accused of the following crimes:

armed criminal association;

violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law;

coup d’etat;

qualified damage due to violence and serious threat with the use of flammable substances against public property; It is

deterioration of listed heritage.

Here is the chronology of the events:

7.jan.2023 – Cleriston Pereira da Cunha goes to the camp in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília;

– Cleriston Pereira da Cunha goes to the camp in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília; 8.jan.2023 – extremist protesters – including Cleriston – invade the buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes. Cleriston is arrested;

– extremist protesters – including Cleriston – invade the buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes. Cleriston is arrested; 27.Feb.2023 – doctor Tania Maria Leite issues a medical report recommending speed in the Cleriston process, due to her state of health. Here is what is stated in the report: the defendant was unable to attend appointments on January 30 and February 27, 2023 due to the “legal impediment”; at the time, the patient had been undergoing rheumatological treatment for 8 months, due to multiple vessel vasculitis and myositis secondary to covid-19; in 2022, the patient was hospitalized for 33 days due to complications resulting from covid; the patient continued to use the following medications: prednisone (5mg/day), fluoxetine (20mg/day), propranolol (20mg/12 in 12 hours) and azathioprine (100mg/day); draws attention to the defendant’s risk of death from immunosuppression and infections ; ask “agility” in resolving the case due to the risk of a possible new covid infection, which could worsen the defendant’s condition.

– doctor Tania Maria Leite issues a medical report recommending speed in the Cleriston process, due to her state of health. 27.Feb.2023 – André Mendonça signs monocratic decision in which he archived Cleriston’s defense action – the prisoner’s lawyers filed a habeas corpus in the TRT-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) and the request ended up in the Supreme Court;

– André Mendonça signs monocratic decision in which he archived Cleriston’s defense action – the prisoner’s lawyers filed a habeas corpus in the TRT-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) and the request ended up in the Supreme Court; May 17, 2023 – Cleriston becomes a defendant after the STF accepted the complaint;

– Cleriston becomes a defendant after the STF accepted the complaint; September 1, 2023 – PGR issues a favorable opinion for Clerison’s release – until the defendant’s death, Moraes had not responded to the request;

– PGR issues a favorable opinion for Clerison’s release – until the defendant’s death, Moraes had not responded to the request; 7.Nov.2023 – Cleriston’s defense filed a petition asking for pre-trial detention to be converted into home detention, due to health problems;

– Cleriston’s defense filed a petition asking for pre-trial detention to be converted into home detention, due to health problems; Nov 20, 2023 – W leriston da Cunha had a sudden illness and died in the Papuda penitentiary, in Brasília. The STF did not analyze the petition filed by the defense on November 7.

8 PRISONERS WERE RELEASED

In addition to Cleriston, the PGR issued a favorable opinion for the release of 7 other defendants from August 25th to October 16th. On Wednesday (Nov 22), Moraes ordered the defendants to be released Jairo de Oliveira Costa, Tiago Santos Ferreira, Wellington Luiz Firmino It is Jaime Junkes. You 3 other released prisoners have the process confidential.

In the decisions, Moraes agreed with the allegations of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and stated that the closure of the criminal investigation allows the defendants to be released, if no more evidence is produced in the case. Criminal investigation is the initial phase of the process, in which the case is investigated and statements are taken.

This Friday (Nov 24), Moraes also ordered the release of another prisoner: the defendant Geraldo Filipe da Silva. In an opinion issued on Monday (Nov 20), the PGR defended that Geraldo be acquitted of all charges.

Even with their release, the beneficiaries will need to wear an electronic ankle bracelet, just like the other released 8 de Janeiro defendants. In addition, they will also have to comply with the following measures: