Thiago Eliezer was also the target of the 3FA operation, which arrested Walter Delgatti and served warrants against Carla Zambelli

The lawyers of the 2nd hacker of Vaza Jato (leakage of messages from Lava Jato authorities), Thiago Eliezer, asked the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes to annul the searches and seizures carried out on August 2 against him. The hacker is investigated in the inquiry into the invasions of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) system.

Eliezer’s defense also called for an end to the breach of bank secrecy. According to the lawyers, there are no elements to prove that the measure would be “the only adequate solution for collecting evidence of the commission of the crime under investigation”. Here’s the full of the request (1 MB).

In a statement to the PF (Federal Police), Delgatti stated that Thiago Eliezer had access to the password of the hacked systems. He said that the inclusion of 10 release permits on the CNJ platforms was done by Eliezer.

The hacker was arrested in July 2019 at operation spoofing. He left prison in September 2020 with electronic anklet.



According to the lawyers, the searches in early August were only based on Delgatti’s testimony.



“The Federal Police could not have represented the search and seizure in the face of third parties, based exclusively on Walter’s report, since, as seen, no further steps were taken to attest to the veracity of the information presented by Delgatti”says an excerpt from the petition sent to Moraes.

In the same police action against Thiago Eliezer and Walter Delgatti, federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) was also the target of search and seizure warrants in his office and apartment.