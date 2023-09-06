Surrounding the former aide-de-camp says there is no motivation to keep him detained after the latest testimonies

The lawyers of Lieutenant-Colonel Mauro Cid, former aide-de-camp Jair Bolsonaro (PL), must ask the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to revoke their arrest by the end of this week. According to Power360 found out, the military’s surroundings say there are no reasons to keep him detained after the last testimonies to the PF (Federal Police). The last hearing was on August 30, where he testified for about 3 hours about the alleged scheme for selling jewelry abroad received by the Bolsonaros from foreign delegations. Cid was arrested on May 3 for allegedly entering false data on vaccine cards.