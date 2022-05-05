“The Russian armed forces are continuing their special military operation in Ukraine…More than 600 nationals were killed and 61 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed,” the Russian Defense Ministry said, according to Reuters.

The ministry added that its missiles destroyed air equipment at the “Kanatovo” airport in the Kirovorad region, central Ukraine, and a large ammunition depot in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on February 24 as part of what it described as a special operation to undermine its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and eliminate what it described as “dangerous nationalists”.

In eastern Ukraine, the governor of Luhansk Oblast, Serhiy Heidi, said that the heavy shelling of the Luhansk region led to the death of 5 civilians.

Heidi explained that Russian forces attacked residential areas in Lugansk Oblast 24 times on May 4, killing 5 local residents.