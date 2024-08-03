Russian MoD: Air Defense Shot Down Patriot SAM Missile, 9 HIMARS Projectiles, and 140 Drones

Air defense systems shot down a Patriot surface-to-air missile system (SAM) and nine HIMARS projectiles. This is stated in the daily report of the Russian Defense Ministry on events in the special military operation (SMO) zone.

Also, 140 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down by air defense systems. It is noted that 80 of them were shot down outside the air defense zone.