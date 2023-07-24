In Crimea, on the night of July 24, an attempt to attack objects in the city with 17 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was thwarted. This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“14 Ukrainian UAVs were suppressed by electronic warfare (electronic warfare. – Ed.), Of which eleven drones crashed in the Black Sea and three more fell on the peninsula,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Three more drones were destroyed by the air defense system (AD). There were no casualties.

Earlier in the day, the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, also said that Ukrainian UAVs had been shot down or landed. He noted that there was a hit in the ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy region of the republic. In addition, the wreckage of one of the downed drones damaged a private house in the Kirovsky district.

He also announced the suspension of traffic on the Dzhankoy-Simferopol highway and on the railway in the Dzhankoy district.

On the same day, an attack by Ukrainian drones on non-residential facilities in Moscow was stopped. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that two UAVs were suppressed by electronic warfare and subsequently crashed. The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, noted that there were no serious damages as a result of the incident, and no one was injured.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the drone attack on Moscow an act of international terrorism.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. Head of State Vladimir Putin announced the start of its holding on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.