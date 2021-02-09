For the first time in 30 years, the Russian Ministry of Defense refused to participate in a seminar of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on military doctrines. This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation, Konstantin Gavrilov, quoted by RIA News…

Gavrilov said that the Russian side received an invitation from the United States, which is organizing the event. “We told them that due to the situation that exists at the moment on the borders of Russia with the conduct of exercises, flights of reconnaissance aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry considers it inappropriate to participate in this seminar for the first time in 30 years,” he said.

A high-level seminar on military doctrines will be held on February 9-10 in a remote format. The event takes place every five years, the last time it was held in 2016.

On January 23, it was reported that the American warship Donald Cook entered the Black Sea. The destroyer was taken for escort by the forces and means of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. On the evening of January 28, the US Navy destroyer Porter joined him. NATO explained the appearance of these destroyers by Russia’s “military build-up”.