The Ministry of Defense confirmed the interception of 28 drones over the Crimea, no casualties or destruction

Over the past night, 28 drones tried to attack Crimea. Information about this was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense, according to Telegramdepartmental channel.

They specified that 17 drones were shot down by air defense systems (air defense), another 11 were suppressed by electronic warfare (EW). All drones did not reach the target and crashed. No one was hurt, and no damage was recorded.

The head of the peninsula, Sergey Aksyonov, reported about what happened in Crimea earlier. He gave other data on drones – according to his information, nine devices were shot down by air defense forces, another 19 were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Aksyonov urged to remain calm and trust only official and reliable sources of information and thanked the Russian military for a clear and well-coordinated work.