The Ministry of Defense announced the return of 50 fighters of the Russian Armed Forces from Ukrainian captivity after the exchange

Russia made an exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine according to the formula “50 to 50”, confirmed in the Ministry of Defense. This is reported TASS.

According to the agency, on Thursday, November 24, as a result of negotiations, 50 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by Kyiv, who were in mortal danger in captivity.

The Ministry clarified that the aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces will deliver the military to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the defense department.

Related materials:

Earlier, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, announced that Russia would conduct a new exchange of prisoners with Ukraine according to the 50-50 formula. “Today we are returning 50 of our Russian fighters from Ukrainian dungeons. We are giving the same amount to Ukraine, mainly the VEs,” he said.

The previous exchange, during which 35 military men returned to Russia, became known on November 23. Later, the Ministry of Defense showed footage of the return of prisoners. On November 11, it was also reported that 45 servicemen returned from captivity in Ukraine as part of another exchange.