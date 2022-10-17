The Ministry of Defense confirmed the strikes on the energy facilities of Ukraine and reported on the defeat of targets

The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on the objects of the energy system of Ukraine. This information was confirmed to journalists by the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the strikes on the targets were carried out with sea and air-based long-range high-precision weapons. Military command and control facilities were also hit.

The Ministry of Defense reported on the achievement of all strike targets and the defeat of designated objects.

On October 10 and 11, Russia launched massive strikes against Ukraine’s infrastructure. President Vladimir Putin stated that they hit energy, military command and communications facilities – this was done at the suggestion of the Russian Defense Ministry. The head of state also warned of a tough response if Ukraine continues to carry out terrorist attacks on Russian territory.