Russian Defense Ministry: 22 Ukrainian drones shot down over Kursk and Belgorod regions in an hour and a half

In an hour and a half, Ukraine launched 22 drones at two regions of Russia. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram-channel.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces drones were shot down between 7:00 and 8:30 Moscow time. Air defense systems intercepted 13 aircraft-type drones over the Kursk region, and another nine over the Belgorod region. The defense department called Ukraine’s actions an attempt to commit a terrorist attack on targets in Russia.

On the night of July 6, governors of several Russian regions reported the danger of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Thus, they warned about this in Kursk, Voronezh And Belgorod regions. In the morning, an alarm was also reported in the Akhtubinsky district Astrakhan areas.

As the Defense Ministry later clarified, 12 drones were intercepted over Russia overnight, most of them over the Kursk region. There, according to acting governor Alexei Smirnov, five people, including three children, were injured in the attack on the city of Sudzha.