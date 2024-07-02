Pentagon: Ukrainian and US defense ministers to hold talks in Washington

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will hold talks with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin in Washington, according to Reuters citing the Pentagon.

According to Sabrina Singh, deputy spokesperson for the Pentagon, the Ukrainian and US defense ministers will discuss bilateral defense cooperation and ways to strengthen the partnership between Kiev and Washington. The parties will also touch upon regional security issues.

Umerov’s visit to the United States became known on July 1. This was reported by Politico columnist Paul McLeary. According to him, the head of his office Andriy Yermak and Energy Minister German Galushchenko will also go to the United States along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Earlier it was reported that the White House invited Zelensky to the NATO summit. It will be held in Washington from July 9 to 11.