Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has given a big statement on LAC amid tension. He said that after Pakistan, now China is also creating a dispute under a mission on the border, but the country is facing this crisis with firmness. On Monday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone of 44 bridges built by Border Roads Organization and Nechifu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh through virtual means.On this occasion, he said, ‘You are well aware of the conditions created on our northern and eastern border. First, a border dispute is being created under a mission from Pakistan and now from China. We have a border of about seven thousand kilometers with these countries, where there is tension in the days to come.

Rajnath Singh said, ‘Constant construction of roads, tunnels and bridges in the border areas is an indication of the commitment of the AAP and the government’s efforts to reach the far flung areas. These roads are not only for strategic needs, but also ensure equal participation of all in the development of the nation.



Many problems in the country due to Kovid

Rajnath Singh said that Kovid is facing many problems arising due to 19 in every region of the country. Be it agriculture or economy, industry or security system. All are deeply affected by it. In this critical time, after Pakistan, a dispute is being created by China under a mission on the border. He said, you are well aware of the conditions created on our northern and eastern border. First, a border dispute is being created by Pakistan and now as if under a mission by China.

He said, we have a border of about 7 thousand kilometers with these countries, where the tension remains for the coming days. He said that despite the problems, under the efficient and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this country is not only facing these crises strongly, but is also bringing big and historical changes in all areas.