He was, without a doubt, one of the key characters to finish extinguish the last embers of the coup in the Armed Forces that threatened the stability of the young Spanish democracy. The date of his appointment as defense minister says almost everything: February 26, 1981, just three days after the assault on the Congress of Deputies. On the eve of the 40th anniversary of 23-F, Alberto Oliart Saussol died this morning at the age of 92, just a few days after entering the hospital after becoming infected with covid.

The pandemic has taken this man from Merida, of Catalan origin, who accepted without hesitation the commission of the newly invested Leopoldo Calvo Sotelo to bring the uniformed men who hours before, some from the shade and others more clearly, had supported the coup leaders who had taken the palace of the Carrera de San Jerónimo. Those who knew him say that those days he was, above all, pragmatic and ordered to direct the process by 23-F only against the ringleaders to avoid a scabechina that could have ended with thousands of commanders and imputed soldiers, creating a breeding ground ideal for the most involutionary commanders to continue entangling themselves in the Armed Forces.

For months, the UCD minister had to maneuver to prevent the entry into prison of the leaders of the coup, the prosecution of 33 commanders or the conviction in June 1982 of 30 of those soldiers will not lead to a new uprising or, at least, a new conspiracy. His – they say – was the merit of embritting part of a military leadership that did not hide its lack of harmony with the recently launched Spanish democracy, to the point that in December 1981 a large group of leaders in public active the so-called ‘manifesto of the 100 ‘, expressing his sympathy for the coup plotters who were to be tried weeks later by the Supreme Council of Military Justice.

He named Manglano



A good part of Oliart’s success in his fight against the recalcitrant in the Army was the appointment on May 22, 1981, just three months after the coup, of Lieutenant Colonel Emilio Alonso Manglano at the head of the secret services, then Cesid (Centro Superior of Defense Information). In just a few months, Manglano managed to turn Franco’s espionage into a modern democratic intelligence service that shortly after was key to discovering another coup attempt, known as 27-O or ‘coup of the colonels’ another conspiracy for a new military coup on the eve of the General Elections of October 28, 1982, which Felipe González would win by an absolute majority. A plan that consisted of several attacks against progressive or autonomist politicians and the subsequent blowing up of a military housing block in Madrid to blame ETA in order to justify an intervention by the Army.

With the arrival of the Socialist Government, Oliart, who before being Minister of Defense He had occupied with Adolfo Suárez the portfolios of Industry and Health and Social Security, disappeared from the political scene, leaving as a legacy an Armed Forces in which the involutionists had been practically relegated and the entry of Spain into NATO in May 1982, a mission in which it was also used thoroughly.

Alberto Oliart, despite being courted for years by various parties, only agreed to return to the front line in November 2009, when said yes to José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero’s proposal to preside over RTVE. Oliart left the entity in July 2011 and for the last decade had lived completely away from the spotlight.