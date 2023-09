How did you feel about the content of this article?

Li Shangfu (right), Chinese Defense Minister, greets Josep Borrell Fontelles, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs, during a meeting in Singapore in June | Photo: Danial Hakim/European Union/Wikimedia Commons

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who has not appeared publicly since the end of August, is being investigated in a procedure that investigates irregularities in the acquisition of military equipment.

The information was published this Friday (15) by Reuters, based on reports from sources who follow the case. Such sources would be related to the political, military and regional security sectors of the Chinese dictatorship, the agency reported.

Reuters added that eight senior officials at the Chinese military procurement unit, which Li headed between 2017 and 2022, are also being investigated by the military disciplinary inspection commission.

Also on Friday, senior US government officials told the Financial Times that Washington believes Li is under investigation. The Chinese government and the US State Department have not officially commented on the matter.

The Chinese dictatorship has a long history of disappearing and replacing high-ranking names without further explanation.

Before Li, the most recent cases were those of then-Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who was fired at the end of July after not being seen publicly for a month, and the commander of the Chinese Army’s Nuclear Force, Li Yuchao , and Vice General Liu Guangbin, in August.