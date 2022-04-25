Defense Minister General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira rejected this Sunday (Apr 24, 2022) a statement by Roberto Barroso, Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), that the Armed Forces are being “oriented” to attack the Brazilian electoral process. in an attempt to “discredit him”. He stated that the initiative was “irresponsible” and “serious offense” in addition to affecting “ethics, harmony and respect between institutions”.

“The Ministry of Defense repudiates any inference or insinuation, without evidence, that they would have received supposed guidance to carry out actions contrary to the principles of democracy”, Nogueira said in a note. read the intact (541 KB) here.

“To state that the Armed Forces were instructed to attack the electoral system, even more so without the presentation of any proof or evidence of who guided it or how it happened, is irresponsible and constitutes a serious offense to these National Permanent Institutions of the Brazilian State”he added.

This Sunday Barroso participated in the Brazil Summit Europe, an event organized by students from the German university Hertie School. He said it was necessary to be aware of the politicization of the Armed Forces and referred to an episode with “intimidating intent”in August 2021.

It was the parade of tanks and armored vehicles on the Esplanada dos Ministérios on the same day that the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies voted against the proposal to adopt an auditable printed vote. The proposal was defended by President Jair Bolsonaro.

“I, who was a severe critic of the military regime, was a militant against the dictatorship. In these 33 years of democracy, if there was one institution where no bad news came from, it was the Armed Forces. I like working with facts and doing justice.”said Barroso.

But he mentioned having, as president of the TSE, invited the military to oversee this year’s electoral process. The Defense Minister stated that the Armed Forces accepted, “republican”and contributed to “improve the security and transparency of the electoral system”.

“Elections are a matter of sovereignty and national security, therefore, in the interest of all”, wrote General Nogueira. He added that the Armed Forces were respected by the population. “Thus, the prestige of the Armed Forces is not something momentary or recent, it comes from the indissoluble relationship of trust with the Brazilian people, built along with the formation of Brazil itself.”

Here is the full text of the Ministry of Defense note released on April 24, 2022 at 9:50 pm:

“ARMED FORCES AND THE ELECTORAL PROCESS

“About the speech of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court, during participation, by videoconference, in a seminar on Brazil, promoted by a foreign academic entity, in which he states that the Armed Forces are oriented to attack and discredit the electoral process , the Ministry of Defense repudiates any inference or insinuation, without evidence, that they would have received supposed guidance to carry out actions contrary to the principles of democracy.

“To state that the Armed Forces were instructed to attack the electoral system, even more so without the presentation of any proof or evidence of who guided it or how it happened, is irresponsible and constitutes a serious offense to these National Permanent Institutions of the Brazilian State. In addition, it affects ethics, harmony and respect between institutions.

“The Armed Forces, republican, responded to the invitation of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and presented collaborative, plausible and feasible proposals, within the scope of the Transparency Commission of Elections (CTE) and based on an accurate technical study carried out by a team of experts, to improve the security and transparency of the electoral system, which is currently under consideration by that Commission. Elections are a matter of sovereignty and national security, therefore, in everyone’s interest.

“The Armed Forces, as institutions of the Brazilian State, since its inception, have a history of centuries of dedication to well serve the Motherland and the Brazilian People, both in the defense of the Country and in the contribution to national development and for the good. -being of Brazilians.

“They have always been institutions respected by the population. Finally, it is worth noting that the Armed Forces have the broad confidence of society, routinely demonstrated in successive surveys and in direct and regular contact with the population. Thus, the prestige of the Armed Forces is not something momentary or recent, it comes from the indissoluble relationship of trust with the Brazilian people, built along with the formation of Brazil itself.

“Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira

“Ministry of Defense – 24 April 2022”