Vladimir Padrino López called the opposition to Maduro “fascist far right” and urged them to “adopt the democratic and constitutional path” | Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña R.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said in a speech on Tuesday (30) that dictator Nicolás Maduro was “legitimately” reelected in Sunday’s (28) presidential election and that the demonstrations against the result, marked by serious signs of fraud, are an attempted “coup d’état”.

“We will defeat this coup d’état once again. There is no one who can do it with the conscience of an entire people, there is no one who can do it with the moral strength of an institution like the Armed Forces,” said the minister, according to information from the Efecto Cocuyo website.

“It is time to act, it is time for loyalty to the country and its institutions,” said Padrino López, who, like the Venezuelan Attorney General’s Office, gave an assessment only citing police and military personnel injured in the demonstrations and the death of a first sergeant in the state of Aragua, without mentioning the injuries of protesters and the death of six people who participated in the protests.

The minister called the Venezuelan opposition “fascist far right,” urged it to “adopt the democratic and constitutional path” and claimed that Maduro “was legitimately elected by popular power.”

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main opposition bloc to Chavismo, reported on Monday (29) that it had access to 73% of the voting records from Sunday’s election, which would prove that its candidate, Edmundo González, beat Maduro, contradicting the position of the National Electoral Council (CNE), dominated by Chavismo.