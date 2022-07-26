Paulo Sérgio Nogueira spoke this Tuesday at the 15th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas, in Brasília

Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira said that Brazil has “commitment” with the Inter-American Democratic Charter, which says that democracy must be adopted in all the countries of the Americas, during his speech at the 15th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas.

The minister opened the event this Tuesday (26.Jul.2022), in Brasília. During his speech, he asked his colleagues to comply with the principles agreed in the 1st Conferenceheld in 1995 in the United States.

“On the part of Brazil, I express respect for the charter of the OAS states and the American democratic charter and their values, principles and mechanism”declared.

Paulo Sérgio Nogueira and his counterparts from 10 countries are expected to sign a document on July 28 reaffirming their commitment to the OAS (Organization of American States) Charter. read here the full draft of the “Brasilia Declaration” (1 MB).

The signatories will declare their commitment to the promotion of peace, concern with migratory flows, with the preservation of the environment, with the discussion in the area of ​​cyber defense and cyberspace, with the containment of the pandemic, with the recognition of the role of women in Defense and security, among other matters.

The Conference of Ministers of State of the Americas is the largest meeting in the Western Hemisphere related to the theme of Defense and Security. Every 2 years, the host country is rotated among the 34 nations that make up the forum. Brazil is the host country for the 2021-2022 biennium.

Read the list of representatives present at the Conference:

Antigua and Barbuda: Colonel Telbert Benjamin, Chief of the Defense Staff;

Colonel Telbert Benjamin, Chief of the Defense Staff; Argentina: Francisco José Cafiero, Secretary of International Affairs for Defence;

Francisco José Cafiero, Secretary of International Affairs for Defence; Bahamas: Wayne R. Munroe, Minister of Homeland Security;

Wayne R. Munroe, Minister of Homeland Security; Barbados: Tonika Maria Sealy-Thompson, Ambassador of Barbados to Brazil;

Tonika Maria Sealy-Thompson, Ambassador of Barbados to Brazil; Belize: Florencio Marin Jr, Minister of National Defense and Border Security;

Florencio Marin Jr, Minister of National Defense and Border Security; Brazil: Minister of State for Defense of Brazil, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira and Lieutenant Brigadier of the Air Luis Roberto do Carmo Lourenço, Head of Education and Culture of the Ministry of Defense;

Minister of State for Defense of Brazil, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira and Lieutenant Brigadier of the Air Luis Roberto do Carmo Lourenço, Head of Education and Culture of the Ministry of Defense; Canada: Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence;

Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence; Chile: Maya Fernández Allende, Minister of National Defense;

Maya Fernández Allende, Minister of National Defense; Colombia: Diego Andrés Molano Aponte, Minister of National Defence:

Diego Andrés Molano Aponte, Minister of National Defence: Ecuador: General de Division SP Luis Lara Jaramillo, Minister of National Defense;

General de Division SP Luis Lara Jaramillo, Minister of National Defense; United States: Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense;

Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense; Guatemala: Brigadier General Marvin Baudilio Ochoa Morales, Deputy Minister of National Defence;

Brigadier General Marvin Baudilio Ochoa Morales, Deputy Minister of National Defence; Guyana: Robeson Benn, Minister of the Interior;

Robeson Benn, Minister of the Interior; Haiti: Enold Joseph, Minister of Defence;

Enold Joseph, Minister of Defence; Honduras: José Manuel Zelaya Rosales, Secretary of National Defence;

José Manuel Zelaya Rosales, Secretary of National Defence; Mexico: General Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, Secretary of National Defense;

General Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, Secretary of National Defense; Panama: Miguel Humberto Lecaro Bárcenas, Ambassador of Panama to Brazil:

Miguel Humberto Lecaro Bárcenas, Ambassador of Panama to Brazil: Paraguay: Army General (retired) Bernardino Soto Estigarribia, Minister of Defence;

Army General (retired) Bernardino Soto Estigarribia, Minister of Defence; Peru: Major General Benigno Leonel Cabrera Pino, Deputy Minister of Defense Policies;

Major General Benigno Leonel Cabrera Pino, Deputy Minister of Defense Policies; Dominican Republic: Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Diaz Morfa, Minister of Defence:

Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Diaz Morfa, Minister of Defence: Uruguay: Javier Fernando García Duchini, Minister of National Defence.

electronic voting machines

The Defense Minister is a central character in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in an attempt to implement changes in the electoral process. In summary, the Ministry of Defense, through Nogueira, asked the TSE to approve 3 suggestions from the Armed Forces:

implement, still for the 2022 election, the Public Security Test (TPS) in the UE2020 polls and not only in the older devices;

make the inspection and auditing by inspection entities effective at all stages of the process; and

carry out the integrity test in the polling station, in the manner already adopted with a paper ballot, and not in the TRE with a substitute ballot.

The Court responded to each item:

Model EU 2020 ballot boxes

“The TSE signed an agreement with the USP to test the new polls, including the repetition of all tests already carried out on polls in all previous editions of the Public Test of Security of the Electronic Voting System (TPS)”.

Audit

“On the greater participation of inspection entities in the audit process, the Presidency of the TSE formalized an administrative process to coordinate inspection efforts. For this, it has already contacted the inspection entities that wish to do this work and has scheduled a technical meeting for August 1st”.

integrity test

“Regarding the Integrity Test, which takes place on election day, the verification is part of the electronic system audit calendar, being regulated by a specific rule, which must be strictly complied with by Electoral Justice technicians and logistical support staff. For this year’s election, it is important to note that the TSE has multiplied by six the number of ballot boxes that will be evaluated during the test.”

In the evaluation of members of the Armed Forces, the TSE’s answers are incomplete. O Power 360 found that: