new Delhi: Amid the agitation of farmers against the new agricultural laws, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that the intention of abolishing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) was neither, nor will it ever be. Market system will also be maintained. No ‘mother’s red’ can take away their land from farmers.

The Defense Minister said, “It has been propagated that the farmers’ land will be taken away through contract farming, no mother’s red farmers can snatch their land from the farmers. This complete arrangement has been made in the agricultural laws. ” Rajnath Singh said these things during a program organized on completion of three years of Himachal Pradesh government.

Rajnath Singh said that some people are deliberately spreading gullibility regarding new agricultural laws. He said, “Historical agrarian reforms have slipped the land under the feet of those people who used to practice their vested interests in the name of farmers. Their business will end, so deliberately a misconception is being created in some parts of the country that our government wants to end the MSP system. ”

Let us tell you that Rajnath Singh’s statement has come at a time when the farmers’ movement is going on the one hand, at the same time, he has proposed to negotiate with the government on December 29. However, farmers have kept four conditions for this conversation, the first condition of which is to withdraw the three new agricultural laws. However, the government has made it clear on several occasions that the laws will not be withdrawn.

We started looking at Himachal according to its economic importance- Rajnath Singh

Regarding Himachal Pradesh, Rajnath Singh said, “When Modi government led by Modi came to the center, we changed this thinking. We look at all the states in equal measure. We started looking at Himachal, not according to its size, but its economic and strategic importance. “

With this, he said, “What used to happen earlier is that Himachal Pradesh is a small hill state with less population, so there is no special need for resources there. Due to this thinking, the amount given to Himachal from the Center was very less. “

Rahul Gandhi encouraged the farmers, said – be it water gun, thousand jackals, you fear not fearless