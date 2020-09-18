new Delhi: In the midst of the India-China tension, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh took a meeting of the government’s high-powered group China Group Study. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval also attended. The latest situation of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was discussed in this meeting. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar was also present in this meeting.

Please tell that there is a situation of tension between India and China in East Ladakh for the last four months. Violent clashes have also taken place between the Chinese army and Indian soldiers. On one side, China talks about peace and on the other hand its intentions are going to throw dust in the eyes of the world. A recent example of this has been found in a Chinese government newspaper article.

A provocative article in China’s Global Times

India is constantly giving a strong message about China’s trickery. China is talking about peace but the difference between its words and actions is clearly visible. In the latest article of the editor of the Chinese government newspaper Global Times, India has again been bothered. It has been said in this article that if India intends to confront the border issue, then it will take a loss rather than profit. Neither the morale of the Indian Army can be compared to the PLA nor can the Indian Army equipment or India’s national strength be matched to the people of China.

After the split in NDA in Punjab, now is not Haryana’s turn