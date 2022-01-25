Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced his readiness to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu as part of international negotiations and with the participation of Kiev’s foreign partners. This was reported on January 25 LB.ua.

“If suddenly, as part of negotiations at the site in Brussels or at the site in Munich with the participation of our partners, the secretaries of defense of the United States, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, it is proposed to meet, I will be ready to meet,” the head of the Ministry of Defense told reporters.