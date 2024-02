Accused of human rights violations during the Suharto dictatorship (1968-1998), Prabowo Subianto emerged as the winner of the Indonesian election in independent polls | Photo: EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto declared victory in the presidential elections held in the Asian country this Wednesday (14).

Although counting is still ongoing, independent pollsters projected that he won around 58% of the vote, more than double that of his closest challenger, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan.

“This victory is the victory of all Indonesians,” declared Prabowo, according to Reuters, after a campaign marked by accusations of attempted electoral fraud. “We will set up a government made up of Indonesia’s best sons and daughters.”

Prabowo, aged 72, held senior military positions during the dictatorship of Suharto (1968-1998), whose son-in-law he was. Due to allegations of human rights violations, he was banned from entering the United States, but later visited the country.