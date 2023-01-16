VDefense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) resigns. She asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to be dismissed, said a statement by the minister, which was presented to the German Press Agency on Monday from the Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, there is already a wide debate about the possible successor to the post, which has become even more important because of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Party leader Klingbeil and Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil are traded as possible Social Democratic candidates for the important post, as well as the Bundestag Commissioner for the Armed Forces, Eva Högl.

Various voices called for a political heavyweight in the post. “Defense policy has now become existential for Germany; this is no longer a political side issue,” said former military commissioner Hans-Peter Bartels (SPD) to the editorial network Germany (RND, Monday). “The decision about the successor should be based on that. The chancellor needs someone with great political fighting weight.”

In the "Bild" newspaper, the chairman of the Bundeswehr Association, André Wüstner, called for a person who "can be placed across party lines" and who understands "the big picture". and be assertive". Wüstner added: "Nobody expects magic to happen in the first few weeks, but a message of departure would be more important than ever."







Union politician Wadephul says that Klingbeil and Högl are “the only SPD politicians who could fill the office from day one”. He added: “And that’s exactly what it has to be about, we owe it to our allies as well.”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected in Berlin on Thursday. Defense ministers from Western countries are scheduled to hold talks at the US Ramstein Air Force base in Rhineland-Palatinate on Friday about further military aid to Ukraine.

Lambrecht (57) has been criticized for months, and the opposition Union has repeatedly called for her resignation. Critics accused her of slow procurement for the Bundeswehr and a lack of expertise, but her public appearance was repeatedly criticized. A photo of her son traveling in a Bundeswehr helicopter made negative headlines. Lambrecht recently caused irritation with a New Year’s message spread on Instagram, in which she spoke about the Ukraine war accompanied by New Year’s Eve fireworks.

