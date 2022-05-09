General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira asked the president of the TSE to centralize demands from the Commission for Transparency in Elections

Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira sent a letter to the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Edson Fachin, asking to receive and centralize the demands of the Commission for the Transparency of Elections. The document was sent on April 28. Here’s the intact (538 KB).

In note, the Defense denied that it had asked for the removal of General Heber Garcia Portella, the Armed Forces’ representative on the Commission. the general”continues to exercise its responsibilities at CTE”, according to the Ministry.

“The Ministry of Defense clarifies that it never requested the removal of the name of General Heber Garcia Portella, representative of the Armed Forces in the Commission for the Transparency of Elections (CTE). Therefore, there was no ‘self-appointment’ of the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio, for the aforementioned function, unlike what the report says.”, he stated.

The agency stated that Nogueira’s request was made because “the Minister is the authority that exercises the superior direction of the Armed Forces”. In the letter sent at the end of April, Nogueira mentions that he was unable to personally request Fachin to receive the commission’s demands directly.

“In view of the impossibility of having done so personally, I ask Your Excellency that, as of this date, any demands from the CTE directed to the Armed Forces, such as various requests, participation in meetings, etc., be forwarded to this minister, as the represented on that Commission”, said the minister.

The minister also said, as a justification for the request, that the Action Plan for Expanding the Transparency of the Electoral Process was completed on April 25. Portella was chosen by Braga Netto, then Minister of Defense, to represent the Armed Forces in the collegiate.

The Commission was created by concierge of the TSE, in September 2021, with the objective of increasing the security of the stages of preparation of the elections and of “increase the participation of specialists, civil society entities and public institutions in the supervision and auditing of the electoral process”.

The creation of the collegiate was an initiative of the then president of the TSE, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, after criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro related to the trust of electronic voting machines.

Nogueira reaffirms in the letter the “commitment of the Armed Forces to contribute in whatever is necessary for the peace and security of the electoral process, as well as to express the hope that the Electoral Court will be fully successful in its activities, essential for democracy and for the harmony of Brazilian society”.

TSE

In note released this Monday (May 9) and without citing the official letter sent by the Defense, the TSE clarified the “response procedure for suggestions made about electoral system”.

The Electoral Court stated that it will respond until Wednesday (May 11) to suggestions made for the elections. He stated, however, that “deadlines for changes to the electoral process have already been exceeded”. The Court also mentions meetings with authorities held by Fachin, including two with Paulo Sérgio Nogueira.

On Friday (May 6), Fachin told the Ministry of Defense that he is not opposed to the release of documents from the Armed Forces with suggestions and requests for clarification on the electoral process.

He responded to a request made by Paulo Sérgio Nogueira for the Court to disclose the questions raised by the Armed Forces. The general justified the request by stating that the documents are of public interest.