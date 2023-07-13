It would have been cooler if the Dutch Defenture could supply the vehicles for our Airmobile Brigade, but the Ministry of Defense chose the German Rheinmetall anyway. This company is allowed to supply 504 converted Mercedes G-classes. The first four will be tested next year and production will start in 2025 for the rest. Small consolation for your chauvinistic heart: the vehicles are being completed at VDL in Born.

It’s been a long journey. Originally, the Ministry of Defense ordered 515 vehicles from Mercedes in 2018, but those G-classes ultimately did not meet the requirements. The contract was torn up and the Netherlands and Germany went to look again. The order of our neighbors is twice as large. Together with Germany, Rheinmetall was therefore chosen. According to the Ministry of Defense, the choice fell on the German party because of the technical requirements, the delivery time and the price.

New work for VDL in Born

Our neighbors receive 1,000 of the same vehicles for their Division Schnelle Kräfte (DSK). From 2025, 100 will come to the Netherlands and 200 to Germany every year. The G-class will largely be built by Mercedes and in Born the car will be completed as an army vehicle. The VDL factory in the Netherlands is allowed to phase out 250 units to begin with. An additional 250 copies may be added later.

The converted G-class will be named Caracal. This is a small feline predator – an apt name considering that this G-class is relatively small and light for an army vehicle. It has to fit in the back of a CH-53K King Stallion or CH-47F Chinook. Everything is relative, because all in all, this converted G-class weighs a hefty 4,900 kilograms. The diesel engine produces 250 hp.

German and Dutch vehicles are the same

‘The new vehicles are technically the same for Germany and the Netherlands. This has operational and logistical advantages. In addition, this ensures an even better integration of the Airmobile Brigade in the DSK. The vehicles can be equipped with various means of connection and weapons, such as a heavy machine gun and the Spike anti-tank installation,’ says the Ministry of Defence.

Because it will take some time before the five hundred new G-classes from Rheinmetall will be delivered, the Ministry of Defense ordered 41 vehicles from Defenture. The Dutch Defenture is already supplying Vectors to the Commando Troops Corps. They also build diesel quads with the name Scorpion. The German commandos also drive the Mammoth of Defenture.