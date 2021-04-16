The Ministry of Defense has communicated to the Cartagena City Council that, through the Arsenal, is going to initiate precautionary measures to guarantee the protection of the structures of the Pruning Shear Battery that are currently in danger, specifically, the Wall of Aspilleras.

«The batteries are protected and we must guarantee its conservation; They are a fundamental part of our heritage and we are working so that they all recover, although it is a very complex task, ”said the mayor, Ana Belén Castejón. In his opinion, »the Ministry of Defense must be thanked for its willingness. A few months ago he restored the part of the Wall of Carlos III that is next to Navantia and now he is starting work on the Battery of La Podadera ”, according to sources from the Consistory in a statement.

Precautionary measures have a initial budget of 80,000 euros, will be hired through an emergency procedure and will focus on the protection and removal of structures in danger. In addition, free access to the danger zone will be interrupted by fencing and signage to ensure the safety of visitors.

In a second phase, study, documentation and prospecting work will be carried out on the set of the La Pruning Battery to undertake the drafting of the Restoration Project. La Podadera is one of the oldest coastal batteries in Cartagena. Its origins date back to the end of the 17th century, when the Duke of Veragua, Pedro Colón of Portugal, ordered a four-gun battery to be mounted at this point.

However, and given the strategic importance of the enclave, it was renovated on several occasions to become the current building, the result of a work carried out at the end of the 19th century to locate two 260 mm Krupp steel barrels in barbet mount. The battery is declared an Asset of Cultural Interest by the Second Additional Provision of Law 16/1985, of June 25, on the Spanish Historical Heritage.