Defense Industry | “The keys to victory were intelligence and guts” – A defense industry group seeking rapid growth is being tackled in Finland

Defense industry|The recently founded Summa Defense plans to acquire several smaller defense industry companies as its subsidiaries. The goal is quite fast growth and a stock exchange listing within a year.

To Finland a new defense industry group is being worked on, which would bring several smaller companies under its roof.

Summa Defence, which announced its founding on Tuesday morning, says that it is aiming for a turnover of more than 500 million euros at the group level before 2028 and that it will explore the possibility of listing on the Helsinki stock exchange within a year.

“The source of Summa Defence’s name is the legendary Summa battle of the Winter War, in which severely underpowered Finnish troops had to confront an enemy superior in terms of material. The rest is history. The keys to victory were intelligence and guts”, on the company’s website will be written.

But what does it actually do?

Managing director Jussi Holopainen according to the company’s idea is to bring several smaller or medium-sized companies operating around the defense industry under its roof.

“There is a huge amount of technological innovation and know-how in Finland, some of which are dual-use products and some of which are only related to the defense industry. Unfortunately, financial, product development and sales resources are often very limited,” says Holopainen.

Above all, according to Holopainen, the aim is to bring scale to help smaller companies, for example, in production capacity, product development and internationalization.

In practice, a group acting as a parent company could help, for example, with investments in production or centralizing product development so that the product developers of an individual company could focus on their core competence. According to Holopainen, wider shoulders would also help in international trade.

“In many cases, a small company may not be able to offer. Or if you can, the buyer looks across the table to see if there is a risk that the product will never arrive when buying from a small company. [Isompana konsernina] we are also able to offer larger wholes, and not just individual products.”

In the initial phase, Holopainen paints the products in the company’s plans into three categories: situational picture, mobility and protection.

The situational picture means, for example, drones or satellite technology. According to Holopainen, mobility means manned or unmanned vehicle or robot solutions. Protection, on the other hand, could mean, for example, various material innovations.

“At the beginning, these are defense companies and products, but we do not rule out the possibility that at some point there could also be something related to explosives production or something similar.”

Capital according to Holopainen, a number of domestic investors have brought in the new company.

The company’s CEO is Holopainen, who was still this spring CEO of the listed company Enersense. Enersense announced at the beginning of May that Holopainen will leave his position immediately.

Was leaving Enersense related to this project?

“Maybe they overlapped a bit like that. Things went smoothly and well in both directions,” says Holopainen.

After the interview, Holopainen clarifies to HS that Summa Defense has nothing to do with his departure from Enersense.

The chairman of the company’s board is, among other things, the chairman of the board of the automotive company Wetter Markku Kankaala. Kankaala is also the vice chairman of the board of the Nyab group, which is focused on infrastructure, industrial and special construction.

Summa Defence’s board also includes a board professional Martti Haapala and the investor Samuli Koskela. Haapala is a member of Wetter’s board of directors, while Koskela is Wetter’s manager responsible for investor relations and business arrangements.

Haapala and Kankaala have also been involved in Enersense’s operations.

According to Holopainen, the current owners of Summa Defense can largely be found in this foursome.

Holopaisen according to the purpose is that the smaller companies are acquired into the group as subsidiaries with one hundred percent ownership. The group would therefore fully own the companies acquired under it.

According to Holopainen, the acquisitions are to be carried out as a share exchange, meaning that the owners of smaller companies would become part owners of Summa Defence.

Despite this, the purpose of the company is specifically to be a background concentration above the smaller companies, and not to merge the companies completely into one organization.

Holopainen does not want to reveal the names of the companies to be acquired under the group yet. However, he hints that names could be heard in the near future.

According to Holopainen, some agreements have already been made, and other negotiations are currently underway.

In order to achieve Summa has to put his tough goals to rest. It will take less than three and a half years to reach the declared turnover target of 500 million euros.

In the initial phase, according to Holopainen’s estimate, the company’s turnover will be in the range of 50–100 million euros. However, he states that the situation will depend heavily on which pieces fall into place and at what stage.

“Of course, it can grow quickly, but it depends on the discussions and willingness of different parties. But it is true that the 500 million euros will not only come from Finnish companies. However, the Finnish defense industry is of limited size. Yes, it will also require international business arrangements in the later stages.”

Then there is still that stock market listing left. The Helsinki Stock Exchange’s IPO market has been very dry in recent years. Not a single truly new company has been listed on the stock exchange this year, and there was only one completely new listing last year as well.

Summa Defence’s announced plan is to be listed within 12 months, which is a realistic goal, according to Holopainen.

“It can be faster than that, but within that time at the latest.”

Why does a newly founded company want to be listed on the stock exchange already within a year?

According to Holopainen, there are three big reasons for the willingness to go public.

“First of all, it is a certain kind of quality stamp. Especially in international discussions, if you are a listed company, it creates a completely different credibility to the transaction.”

The second is the raising of later stage capital enabled by the stock exchange listing. According to Holopainen, new funds would not need to be collected in connection with a possible listing.

“Third [listaus] also brings visibility. When you’re a listed company, everything is transparent and it’s easier for investors or other stakeholders to follow the company’s development,” says Holopainen.