DThe EU Commission wants to boost the production of ammunition in the member states with 500 million euros. With the money from the regular budget, production facilities are to be modernized and newly built, and financing bottlenecks are to be overcome. Defense Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton announced the goal of producing one million grenades a year in the EU when presenting the legislative initiative on Wednesday. The states should thus fill in the gaps that arise from supporting Ukraine.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

Breton, who is currently visiting all manufacturers of heavy artillery ammunition, expressed confidence that capacity could be ramped up quickly. “We still have real production capacity” in Europe, he said, which is larger than in the US. In eleven EU countries, 15 companies produce heavy artillery ammunition. The commissioner did not want to quantify their current capacity because it is confidential. According to Estonia, which initiated the initiative, only up to 300,000 155 mm caliber grenades were recently manufactured in the EU. Breton pointed out that armaments companies complained in particular about access to the capital market. This is related to ethical constraints for many investment funds.

Half of the money is to come from the European Defense Fund and half from a program with which the Commission wants to promote the joint procurement of military equipment (EDIRPA). Co-financing by the member states is planned, whereby a total of more than one billion euros should flow into the armaments sector. The program supplements the delivery of grenades to Ukraine, which is being funded from a special fund worth two billion euros. Above all, it is intended to replenish the largely empty stocks of the member states.

Breton said it was now a matter of “getting into a war economy mode”. The Federal Government strictly rejects this wording. In a war economy in the literal sense, the entire civilian economy is subordinated to military purposes.