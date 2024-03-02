Defense Industry | Europe is suffering from a gunpowder shortage, the commissioner blames China

China has suspended the import of cotton needed for the manufacture of gunpowder to Europe.

in Europe there is a shortage of gunpowder, which makes it difficult to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

Commissioner responsible for the European internal market Thierry Breton told reporters on Friday in Paris that there are also difficulties in procuring the raw material for gunpowder.

“To make gunpowder, you need a certain amount of cotton, which comes mainly from China.”

Gunpowder the main raw material is usually nitrocellulose made from cotton, which can also be produced from wood-based products.

“You know, the supply of this cotton from China stopped, as if by chance, a few months ago,” Breton said.

China and Russia have increased their economic and political cooperation in recent years. Since Russia launched a major offensive in Ukraine, cooperation has grown even more.

Previously this week China's Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong announced during his visit to Russia that relations between the two countries are better than ever before.

“We have all become aware of the scarcity of some components, especially gunpowder,” said the French president Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

Commissioner Breton said on Friday that a substitute for Chinese cotton has been invented in the Nordic countries.

According to him, the EU will announce next week the companies that have been selected to supply raw materials to grow the European ammunition industry.