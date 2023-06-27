Representatives of the armaments industry and research are calling for the use of artificial intelligence in weapon systems to be regulated. It’s about ethics – and about business.

With an impulse paper, the AI ​​& Defense working group wants to initiate a social debate on the use of artificial intelligence in the field of military technologies. The document that Table.Media The draft is intended to make a “concrete contribution to the formulation of a national military AI strategy, which appears essential in view of current technological developments on the one hand and the threat to national and alliance defense on the other”.

The working group, founded in 2020, includes representatives of the Federal Association of the German Security and Defense Industry (BDSV) as well as scientists from an institute of the Fraunhofer Society and the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich.

Unlike in the USA or France, which have long since presented AI strategies for weapon systems, there are no binding guidelines in Germany. The draft for an AI law (Artificial Intelligence Act) passed by the EU Parliament last week also does not provide sufficient orientation for the use of AI in the military sector. The EU Parliament’s proposal paper states: “AI systems that are developed or used exclusively for military purposes should be excluded from the scope of this regulation.”

Use of AI in the military: When does the human decide and when does the computer?

Against this background, Hans Christoph Atzpodien, Managing Director of the BDSV and one of the authors of the impulse paper, warns: “We run the risk of having to adapt to other AI strategies. But we have to position ourselves.”

The paper mentions the following points as the central task of the considerations:

Responsibility for the use of AI in weapon systems begins with the development of the appropriate technology and includes planning and implementation.

When defining the possible uses, international law must be observed.

The military has a critical role in collecting, reviewing, and interpreting data critical to post-training AI.

The question also needs to be clarified as to "what humans should or must decide on their own in a future battlefield, and what can be partially or entirely taken over by machines".

Frank Sauer, who researches the use of AI in weapon systems at the Bundeswehr University in Munich, advocates a description of the “relationship between man and machine”. Two questions are in the foreground: “In which areas is the machine more efficient than the human being? And what human control does the machine need in the framework assigned to it?”

Fraunhofer Institute for AI and Armaments: “You can’t retrofit ethics”

Because of the rapid development in AI research, one should not waste any more time, argues Wolfgang Koch, professor at the Fraunhofer Institute for Communication, Information Processing and Ergonomics (FKIE). “We have to think about these questions before we develop anything. You can’t retrofit ethics.”

How complex these questions are can be illustrated by the use of drone swarms. Leading AI nations such as the USA – and certainly China too – have long been working on the fully automated control of such weapon systems. A target, usually an opponent, is detected by AI-supported sensors. What AI cannot – yet – distinguish between is this enemy target in an uninhabited industrial complex or on the roof of a kindergarten?

FKIE researcher Koch points out that “in this case, the technical design for AI must always ensure that international law is complied with”. Therefore, according to Koch, one must think about a concept of “accountability” for the use of AI in the military field. This is also important for the soldiers: “They must be able to take responsibility, even in autonomous weapon systems. To do that, they need a basis.”

Industry wants guidelines for further AI development

The industry is also demanding a viable guideline, according to BDSV General Manager Atzpodien. This is also about competitiveness: “We have international corporations that have been working on AI-supported systems for a long time. We want to know what we are allowed to develop further, but above all we want to be able to continue to develop what our armed forces need for their consistently defensive mission.”

The impulse paper of the AI ​​& Defense working group is to be published soon and will primarily reach “actors from government, parliament, the media and interest groups from NGOs”. (By Nana Brink with Viktor Funk)

