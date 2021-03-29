“Military mobility is critical to effective deterrence,” says the preface to a new study on the subject. It’s about the ability to move troops faster than the enemy. Only then could political leaders contain a crisis in time. Otherwise their only option is to recapture lost territories. The author knows what he is talking about: Ben Hodges was the commander in chief of the US Army in Europe until 2017.
Thomas Gutschker
Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.
After the Russian conquest of Crimea in 2014, he and his troops had to practice how to get to NATO’s eastern flank as quickly as possible. In doing so, he made all sorts of experiences that not only made his hair stand on end. It took forever to fill out customs forms. Roads and bridges were not designed for heavy transport. Once the general got stuck in a tunnel with his battle tanks.
He has been working on the subject since he retired. For the new study by the Center for European Policy Analysis, he teamed up with a man who reversed the NATO strategy after 2014. Heinrich Brauss, also a three-star general, was Allianz’s top defense planner until 2018. Under his aegis, all defense plans were realigned – towards a hybrid war like the one practiced by Moscow in the Ukraine. Brauss feared that Russia could destabilize the Baltic States in a similar manner and then attack in a flash. It is the alliance’s Achilles’ heel: hardly defensible militarily, bordering directly on Russia and with a sizeable Russian minority. It would take a maximum of sixty hours for Russia to include the three capitals, according to a 2016 simulation by the Rand Corporation.
Played through five application scenarios
This describes the challenge for NATO. If it is to defend its allies in the northeast at all, it must forestall a Russian attack. All major decisions made in recent years serve this purpose. The alliance set up a “spearhead” of 5000 men who can reach a crisis area in a few days. “Battlegroups” were stationed in the Baltic States and Poland, each with the participation of a nuclear power – as a deterrent. In the meantime, NATO is working to ensure that it can relocate around 50,000 additional men within a month. On the American Atlantic coast a new command for sea transport was created, in Ulm one for land transport in Europe.
