There remain, of course, manifold challenges, and only very few of them can NATO overcome. Hodges and Brauss worked out what it was all about in a project with numerous experts. In total, they ran through five deployment scenarios. Two concern the Baltic States, the likely starting point of a military conflict with Russia. The first scenario is troop transports from the Norwegian port of Oslo via Sweden and the Baltic Sea to Estonia. According to the study, there could be a “three to four week delay” because the capacity on roads and rails in Sweden is low and there are hardly any flat wagons for transporting tracked vehicles. Therefore armored vehicles would have to be used. After all, although Sweden is not a member of the alliance, it signed a deployment agreement with NATO in 2014 that removes many legal and political hurdles.

The EU wants to promote infrastructure that can be used militarily

The other way to the Baltic states is by land: from Germany via Poland to Lithuania. The troops have to pass a corridor only sixty kilometers wide, the so-called “Suwalki Gap”. Kaliningrad is to the west and Belarus to the east, with only two roads and a railway line running between them. For each unit, the route would have to be planned precisely in advance so that troops do not get stuck in this bottleneck. The experts consider this to be even more important than improvements to the infrastructure. They raise the question of whether former Soviet military installations can be renovated to facilitate the approach through Poland, for example a railway hub in Opole.

Supplying the troops would also be a challenge, from food to fuel to ammunition. During the Cold War, a division was equipped so that it could move independently for seven days. That is no longer the case today. Depots would have to be created first. One of the curious findings of the expert report is that NATO units in Lithuania are not even allowed to protect themselves with live ammunition – this is prohibited by law, at least in peacetime. Infrastructure is often in private hands. This is also the case elsewhere, only in Lithuania there are sometimes Russian owners.

The European Union could ensure that military equipment can be transported across borders more quickly. NATO has a standardized procedure for this (Form 302) that the EU has already adopted. Even so, there are still two forms to fill out. In addition, the approval process is too slow. The EU is aiming for five working days, for NATO it should be a maximum of three.

Brussels can also help when it comes to upgrading roads, bridges and tunnels. In the medium-term financial planning up to 2027, 1.5 billion euros are earmarked for “military mobility” for the first time. This is intended to support projects that also have a civilian benefit. At Allianz it is said that the main supply routes have now been identified. However, there is not yet a list of priorities that could be presented to the EU Commission.