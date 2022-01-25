Two months ago the partners of the coalition government clashed again over the use of certain riot gear to quell the protests of the workers in the metal sector in Cádiz. The presence in this operation of a light armored vehicle of the National Police to remove containers and other street obstacles caused a confrontation between leaders of United We Can and the Ministry of the Interior.

The members of the left coalition, faced with the police response to the metal workers, focused their criticism on the presence of this “tanqueta”, as they baptized it. They denounced the abusive use of force and criticized the decision to remove the armored car in this protest of the working class and not in other scenarios with other types of actors and motivation.

The president of the Parliamentary Group of United We Can, Jaume Asens, asked the Interior to withdraw this “tanqueta”, while the delegate of the Government in Andalusia, Pedro Fernández, came to the fore to qualify that it was an armored vehicle that “is not equipped with means of attack. He added that its use responded to two objectives: one dissuasive and the other operational. As for the vehicle, he refused to call it a “tanqueta”. “It is only an armored car, with more resistant wheels and a shovel for when there are pickets,” he explained to reduce the controversy.

Change of the public good



Well, the transfer of these Defense BMR (acronym for Medium Armor on Wheels) to the Police has taken place in full during this legislature, under the coalition government. According to the data provided to this newspaper by the General Directorate of Armament and Material, since 2019 six BMRs have been delivered to the riot police, two in a first phase and four last year, in 2021.

Police light armored vehicle during its exhibition at the Juvenalia children’s fair, held at the Madrid fairgrounds last December. /



MB



The platforms delivered by Defense had completed their useful life cycle after being at the service of the Armed Forces for 30 years. The delivery between ministries has been carried out by demanial mutation. It is a legal figure that implies the change of affectation of a public domain asset to a different public purpose or service. This is the reason why the Government delegate in Andalusia argued that the armored car was not a proper military vehicle, since it had been stripped of its weapons system to put it to civilian use.

The BMR was manufactured by the Spanish firm Santa Bárbara Sistemas in the eighties of the last century and has been modernized over time. Due to vulnerability problems related to their poor protection against certain threats, such as mines, they will be replaced in the coming years by the new 8×8 Dragon wheeled combat vehicles (VCR). The cost per unit of the BMR is about 250,000 euros.