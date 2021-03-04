Hidden Path Entertainment is working on a triple-A, third-person, open-world fantasy RPG “that will be taking place inside the Dungeons & Dragons franchise”.

The announcement came with little fanfare: a note on Hidden Path’s website and a tweet to say the studio was hiring staff for the project.

Hidden Path is hiring! We are in development on a AAA, third-person, open-world fantasy RPG that will be taking place inside the Dungeons & Dragons franchise.

The only extra info I gleaned from Hidden Path’s website reveals this mystery game is built using Unreal Engine 4. Doesn’t tell us much, I know!

Hidden Path is the Bellevue, Washington-based studio best known for the popular tower defense series Defense Grid. It’s also worked closely with Valve over the years, helping to make Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

This “triple-A” Dungeons & Dragons game sounds like a step-up for Hidden Path, though, after a period spent helping out other studios.

Dungeons & Dragons is certainly making a renewed push into the world of video games. Owner Wizards of the Coast is publishing a new Dark Alliance game developed by Tuque Games, and of course there’s Baldur’s Gate 3 by Larian, which is in early access.