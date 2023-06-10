Home page politics

From: Marie Ries

Split

One of the largest European manufacturers of ammunition comes from Düsseldorf. The armaments company’s business is doing well during the Ukraine war.

The federal government is supplying Ukraine with tanks, drones and ammunition to support it in the Russian war of aggression. The largest German armaments group, Rheinmetall, also Ukraine war already received some orders. The Düsseldorf-based company’s business is currently in full swing.

Rheinmetall: Group sales aim to double within four years

With the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, the already high demand for weapons rose sharply. This is also reflected in Rheinmetall’s figures: for example, the company has manufactured around 60,000 projectiles per year for the Leopard 2 main battle tank in recent years. The production capacity for these bullets is now four times as high at 240,000.

By 2025, the armaments group is aiming for sales of ten to eleven billion euros. That would almost double it within four years: in 2021, sales were still around 5.7 billion euros. In March of this year, the armaments company founded in 1889 was included in the DAX.

Rheinmetall’s largest plant is in Unterlüß, Lower Saxony. Tanks, ammunition and artillery are manufactured there. © IMAGO/Sepp Spiegl

Rheinmetall: Expansion of production in Germany – and in the Ukraine

And the company continues to expand its capacities. A new powder factory, for example, is to be built in Saxony. In Unterlüß, a small town in Lower Saxony, Rheinmetall had a new plant for cheetah ammunition built. Until now, Rheinmetall has only manufactured the ammunition for the Gepard tanks in Switzerland.

However, Switzerland’s laws prohibit arms deliveries to countries involved in war activities. Only a week ago, the parliament in Bern rejected a proposal for the transfer of Swiss-made arms to third countries. In order to avoid this problem, more production is now to be set up in Germany.

Rheinmetall announced a partnership with the state-owned Ukrainian defense company Ukroboronprom in mid-May: “We will do our best to make this cooperation available to the defense forces of the Ukraine as soon as possible Ukraine usable,” Ukroboronprom Director General Yuriy Husyev is quoted as saying in a Rheinmetall press release. With Ukroboronprom, the Düsseldorf group is preparing the repair of military vehicles in the Ukraine. Soon, new tanks will also be manufactured locally.

Criticism of the armaments giant Rheinmetall

But there is also criticism of the German armaments company. In May, for example, the “German Peace Society” called for the group to switch to civilian products under the motto “Rheinmetall indignant”. In particular, however, they called on Rheinmetall to stop delivering arms to crisis and war zones. (with material from AFP and dpa)