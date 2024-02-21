EEurope's largest defense company BAE Systems continues to grow strongly due to the high demand for weapon systems around the world, and its order books are more full than ever before. Last year, the company increased its sales by 9 percent to 23 billion pounds (27 billion euros), and it expects further growth of 10 to 12 percent, as CEO Charles Woodburn explained on Wednesday in London. Countries around the world have increased their defense budgets since the start of the Ukraine war. Woodburn emphasized the record-filled order books: At the end of the year, BAE Systems had orders worth almost 70 billion pounds – around 11 billion pounds more than a year earlier.

The British arms company develops and builds practically everything that is used in modern warfare on land, in the water and in the air: the British Eurofighter equivalent Typhoon and, in the future, its successor Tempest, nuclear-powered submarines and large frigates as well as tanks and cannons and drones. Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago, BAE Systems' share price has doubled, rising from around 600p to the current 1,220p. Investors reacted cautiously to the new figures presented by CEO Woodburn with a discount of 2.5 percent because the profit margin was slightly lower than expected. In the past twelve months, the price has risen by more than 33 percent.

“The instability in Europe, the Middle East and other parts of the world highlights the important role we play in protecting national security,” Woodburn told reporters. But that was already the case before the Ukraine war. “While most of the order volume was driven by existing programs that predated the Ukraine conflict, orders are now coming in to replenish and improve heavy weapons and ammunition stocks,” Woodburn said.

Next generation nuclear submarines

BAE Systems, with around 93,000 employees in forty countries, expects to benefit greatly from three major projects in particular in the future: The AUKUS military alliance between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, founded a year ago, is bringing new billion-dollar orders for the next generation of nuclear-powered submarines. Boot. Secondly, the project of the new Tempest stealth fighter jet is progressing, on which BAE is working with Japanese and Italian partners.







And thirdly, the British group recently completed the acquisition of US aerospace and space specialist Ball Aerospace for $5.5 billion, with which it is entering the growing satellite and satellite systems business. The company writes that these three developments would improve prospects in the long term.

In terms of sales, BAE is the largest defense company in Europe, well ahead of, for example, the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall (projected annual sales of around 7.5 billion euros), with which BAE Systems runs a joint venture in England to build military vehicles. Rheinmetall came in 19th place in the latest list of the top 100 defense companies by “Defense News” and BAE in 7th place.

America's corporations are ahead

In the global ranking of defense companies, the British are well behind the American market leaders Lockheed Martin (around 68 billion dollars) and Raytheon Technologies/RTX (around 40 billion dollars in the defense sector), General Dynamics (42 billion dollars) and Northrop Grumman (39 billion dollars) and the Chinese Aviation Industry Corporation of China. However, BAE's sales have now surpassed those of Boeing's defense division.







The group does most of its business with the British and American military, but major orders also come from the Middle East and continental Europe. Last year, the Czech Republic ordered 246 armored personnel carriers from the Swedish BAE subsidiary for the equivalent of 2.5 billion euros. BAE received new orders for Dreadnought-class submarines for the equivalent of 2.8 billion euros.

Three of the large submarines are currently under construction and are intended to replace the smaller so-called Vanguard class submarines in Great Britain in the 2030s. This made an infamous name for itself on Wednesday: The British Navy's nuclear missile test from a Vanguard submarine in the sea off Florida failed. This may also lead to a need for discussion with the submarine designer.

BAE also delivered ten Typhoon fighter jets (called “Eurofighter” in the EU) to Saudi Arabia in 2023. Germany only recently lifted its block on the delivery of Eurofighters to Saudi Arabia. The British Army has purchased ammunition worth £400 million from BAE. The company also received a ten-year contract to operate an ammunition factory for the US Army in Tennessee.