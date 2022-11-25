Defense Forces | Uutissuomalainen: The decision to raise the reserve’s age limit will be postponed

According to Brigadier General Sami Nurme of the Ministry of Defense, the legal changes required for a possible increase in the reserve age limit will not be made before the spring elections.

Defense forces the decision to raise the age limit for those in the reserve will be transferred to the next government term, says News Finn on Friday.

Uutissuomalainen reported on the raising of the age limit in September, when it was reported that the decision was to be made in the next few weeks.

Brigadier Sami Nurmi the Ministry of Defense says in the article that the legal changes required for a possible increase in the age limit will not be made before the spring elections.

According to him, the idea is to bundle the examination of the age limit into a broader whole, as far as possible, which would also include, among other things, the development of voluntary national defense and the joint conscriptions of men and women.

Nurmi also says that the development of conscription will also be influenced by the position of the next government program.

The age limit of the reserve could, for example, increase by five years.