A possible change can happen in the next few years at the earliest, because the required law preparation takes its own time, says the personnel manager of the Defense Forces. No decision has been made on the preparation of the law.

Defense forces NATO assignments of professional soldiers may become mandatory, says Uutissuomalainen.

“It may very well be that, for example, going to the NATO headquarters will become mandatory. A possible change may take place in the next few years at the earliest, because the required law preparation will take its own time,” says the Chief of Staff of the Defense Forces, Major General Rami Saari For Utisfinomali.

He emphasizes, however, that no decision has been made regarding the preparation of the law.

In the officer’s union we support voluntary work. In its most recent member survey, it was found that 81 percent of the officers are of the opinion that international assignments should be based on open applications.

Saari also stresses that, in the future, assignments abroad will primarily be based on voluntary work.

Negotiations on the terms of the NATO service relationship are still ongoing. The negotiations involve employee organizations, the Defense Forces, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Finance.

Finland will have to fill about a hundred positions in NATO’s command structure, for example in military headquarters located abroad. According to Saari, the positions will be filled within five years, so that a couple of dozen people leave for NATO assignment every year.