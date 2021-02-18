Defense Forces US approves sale of heavy rocket launchers to Finland – “Aims to increase regional tensions”, says the Russian Embassy

It is vital for the US national interest to help Finland develop and maintain a strong and operational defense capability, the statement explains.

United States has approved Finland’s request to purchase ammunition for the Defense Forces’ heavy rocket launchers. The DSCA agency in charge of arms sales abroad made the request notification to Congress on Wednesday.

The value of the long-range missile sold in the point and area version is estimated to be approximately EUR 76 million in the United States.

According to the announcement, the proposed trade will support U.S. foreign and security policy by improving the security of a reliable partner country. It is vital for the US national interest to help Finland develop and maintain a strong and operational defense capability, the statement explains.

Finland acquired heavy rocket launchers in 2006. The Ministry of Defense did not want to comment on the possible acquisition of new missiles on Thursday.

Russian US Embassy responds on Thursday with heavy rocket launcher sales With their Twitter account. According to the embassy, ​​the issue raises questions, including against whom these “assault weapons” are intended.

“The U.S. attempt to arm our neighbors is a step in the wrong direction and aims to increase regional tensions,” the embassy tweets.