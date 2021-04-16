Defense Forces The trial of the Defense Forces reporting channel, which was feared to be a “calf phone”, ended – there were only four announcements in six months

The experiment was feared to lead to reports of bullying. That did not happen.

16.4. 10:51

Defense Forces the internal reporting channel brought little reports of possible illegalities or abuses during the trial run. In half a year, a total of four notifications were made through the electronic system.

They concerned working hours, parking spaces and the hiring of a relative.

According to the Defense Forces, the trial did not reveal any illegal cases that would have warranted a criminal investigation.

In its bulletin, the Defense Forces describes the number of notifications as low. The small amount may be due to the fact that remote access to the LAS was not possible.

The experiment lasted from mid-September to mid-March. It was attended by the General Staff, the Guard Jaeger Regiment, the headquarters of the Logistics Department, the Lapland Air Force and the Coast Brigade.

Soldiers among them, the new legality control channel aroused strong opposition in advance. It has been nicknamed “calf phone”, “stasis channel” and “shout guy channel”.

The Officers’ Association, the Officers’ Association and the Non-Commissioned Officers’ Association stated at the time that they considered the new reporting channel unnecessary in HS’s interviews.

“What rubs us here is that if such an anonymous system is made, and it is General Staff-led, then we think there will be far too many doubts. We are confident that the local commander will be able to resolve matters, ”the president of the Officers Association Ville Viita said before the experiment to HS.

Defense Forces prior to the experiment, concerns had been raised that a large number of unfounded and minor infringement reports would be made through the reporting channel. It was feared to increase the number of pre-examinations and cancer resources.

It was also seen as a risk that reports of feelings of discomfort would be made through the channel for the purpose of harm.

One concern was also whether the identity of the whistleblower would be revealed in situations where the whistleblower is made anonymously.

According to the Defense Forces, these raised risks and concerns did not materialize in the experiment. No reports were made for the purpose of bullying.

Instead, during the experiment, it was found that it can be very difficult to resolve a case that started with anonymous reporting.

An experiment the aim was, among other things, to obtain information on the functioning of the legality control channel and the number of notifications.

According to the Defense Forces bulletin, the experiment met the expectations placed on it, with the exception of a small number of notifications.

During this year, the Defense Forces will decide whether to introduce a legality control channel in all troops and other administrative units.

“The legality control channel is just one additional way to report suspected illegalities or grievances. The purpose of the channel has not been to change other proceedings or to try to direct the handling of matters past the supervisory process, ”the Defense Forces states in its press release.