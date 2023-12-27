Defense Forces | The officers are abandoning their cherished tradition

More cadet officers than before no longer give permission to publish their information in the cadet register.

Finns cadet officers abandon their old tradition of publishing cadet matriculations.

The last matric will be the one published in 2010 Cadet officers 1920–2010. It was already the seventh matriculation made of officers who attended the independent Finnish cadet school.

The cadet register contains basic information about cadet officers, course lists, and lists of course prims, cadet swordsmen and swordsmen, and sword of honor recipients.

In addition, it contains information about, for example, the traditions of the sword of honor and the training of cadet officers.

The last cadet matriculation was published 13 years ago.

Cadet Corps general secretary Heikki Pohja says that the matriculation update was investigated and it was found that it should no longer be published.

“The assumption is that even more people will not give permission to publish their information, in which case the product would be deficient and would not fulfill its purpose,” he says.

“In the last matric published in 2010, there were quite a lot of personnel from some education branches and private individuals who did not give permission to publish their information. It's not perfect anymore either.”

During the final matriculation, some refused to have their names published even in the course lists.

Something doubts have been expressed that the officers do not want to publish the matric because, in the current world situation, there is a fear that Russian intelligence will fish for information about it.

According to Pohja, the reason is not the current security political situation. He says that it is about increasing data protection obligations and changing society.

“People are more specific about their things. They don't want information about themselves and their loved ones to be made public,” says Pohja.

“For some, of course, there is the issue that those working in some positions do not want their information to be read from it.”

The Cadet Union and the Officers' Union also asked the position of the Defense Forces and the Border Guard regarding the publication of the book. The employer side had nothing against the updated publication as long as the current data protection practices are followed.

Cadet matriculation had time over the decades to grow into a source work of almost 1,200 pages. It was an excellent handbook for those who study and enjoy history, as well as for journalists who follow the activities of the Defense Forces, for example.

“It has also been a good source in the activities of the Cadet Corps. It has been needed many times,” says Pohja.

“It is also a well-read book among cadet officers. It will suddenly be left to browse.”

In the most recent and last register, the aim of the publication has been described in such a way that the purpose was to tell the officer's education, career, merits, positions of trust and hobbies in such a way that “they give an overall picture of the person concerned”.

In the matrickel, above all, matters related to the officer's profession and military duties, as well as duties of trust related to national defense, are presented.

Cadets' machine gun shooting in Santahamina in 1961.

Cadet matriculations have even been surprisingly comprehensive. Most of the surviving cadet officers still gave their information to the matriculation published in 2010. The information of the deceased cadet officers was transferred to it from the old registers.

In the last matric book, it is reported that 10,690 officers had graduated from the cadet courses of independent Finland by then. The matricule included miniature biographies of 8,878 officers and cadets.

The first register of cadet officers in independent Finland was published in 1934. It was only 40 pages long and contained a history and a list of cadet, sea cadet and coastal artillery cadet courses completed in the years 1919–1934.

The first cadet matriculations were published by the Kadettikunta, but the last three have been made in cooperation with it and the Officers' Association.

The last cadet matriculation card can still be purchased from the Cadet Union. It can be ordered from the Kadettikunta office at the email address [email protected]. The price of the registration certificate is 70 euros.

On the other hand, the previous matricles have been sold out for a long time.