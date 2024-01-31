Defense Forces | The new commander of the Defense Forces is Janne Jaakkola – “Icely qualified”

The Government and the President decided on the matter in extra sessions on Wednesday.

Defense forces the new commander is Janne Jaakkola. President Sauli Niinistö decided on the appointment during the presentation of the President of the Republic in the Government Council on Wednesday.

Jaakkola follows in the task Timo from Kivi, who is retiring. Jaakkola will take up the position of commander of the Finnish Defense Forces at the beginning of April, i.e. about a month after the new president.

Jaakkola, 56, is a lieutenant general. The lieutenant generals have three lions on their collar plates, the commander of the Defense Forces is the only one with four.

Jaakkola works as a strategy manager for the Defense Forces. In his previous positions, he worked as a logistics manager and planning manager of the General Staff.

STT went through in November the backgrounds of the lieutenant generals who are in command. In background discussions, Jaakkola collected exceptionally positive reviews: stable, sharp, humorous, approachable, “iceably competent”, “the one I would prefer to follow to war (if I had to)”, smart and does a lot himself.

“I've never heard anyone say anything bad about Jaakkola,” one of the sources told STT.

According to another source interviewed by STT, Jaakkola could be a “new era commander” who does not focus decision-making on himself as much as Timo Kivinen.

Jaakkola has international experience in crisis management tasks in Kosovo (2003) and Afghanistan (2009). In 2000–2001, Jaakkola completed the general staff officer course at Forsvarets stabsskole in Norway.

In the 1990s, Jaakkola worked, among other things, as an instructional officer and company commander at a paratrooper school. In the years 2004–07, he served as the then commander of the Defense Forces, admiral Juhani Kaskealan as adjutant. From this position, Jaakkola transferred to the battalion commander in Uti's jaeger regiment.

Jaakkola also has a combat sports background. He attended and passed Finland's first Krav Maga instructor course in 1996. Ari Vargman, the founder of Combat Academy of Finland, who attended the same course, describes Jaakkola as sharp and nice.

“The choice of commander goes to the right address,” says Vargman.

Jaakkola was born in Vehmaa in 1967. He graduated from Tuurepori high school in Turku in 1986. Jaakkola's family includes a wife and one child.

Current Commander Kivinen will retire at just over 64 years old. With the state's pension reform, the retirement age of the commander of the Defense Forces will rise to exactly 65 years for those born in 1962 and after.

According to the decree issued on the Defense Forces, the position of commander of the Defense Forces requires at least the military rank of major general or the equivalent rear admiral in the Navy. In addition to this, there are hardly any strict criteria, but the most suitable and qualified person is sought for the position.